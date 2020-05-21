Tennessee man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting in Hendersonville is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Hendersonville police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a home on the 100 block of North Malayan Drive. Two officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife.

After officers arrived, they found James David Hochstetler, 41, who was reportedly intoxicated and combative with officers.

According to reports, the situation escalated, for reasons still under investigation, and at least one officer fired his gun.

Hochstetler was transported to a local hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in incidents of this nature.

