Nashville Predators sign goaltender Connor Ingram

The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.

The deal announced by Predators general manager David Poile is worth more than $2 million at the NHL level over the length of the contract.

The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season.

He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.

Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.

