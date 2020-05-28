Here's how cats could be hurting East Tennessee otters

Zoo Knoxville is putting a spotlight on their two resident otters. The zoo released video of them to observe International Otter Day on May 27.

It's not all fun and games, no matter how cute they may be, the zoo said another animal can impact otters in a way you might not have realized.

According to the zoo, cats can put otters in danger if you're not a responsible pet owner.

Cynthia Maple, with the zoo, said, "This sounds kind of weird to people, but being a responsible cat owner at home can be really important for otters."

Maple said cats can carry something called toxoplasmosis. "If you don't dispose of your cat litter and your cat waste in an appropriate way, it can make its way to waterways to infect otters with toxoplasmosis."

According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, cat owners should dispose of used litter in the trash, not the toilet.

