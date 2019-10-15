Here's what to actually do if you encounter a bear

On Saturday, a woman captured a video of a group of people gathering dangerously close to a black bear in the Smokies.

As bears travel into more populated areas, it is important for communities to learn how to coexist with them.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said feeding bears or getting too close can make them more comfortable around humans and more likely to approach.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park warns visitors that bears are wild animals and can be dangerous or unpredictable.

It's illegal to come within 50 yards of bears in the park, and violations can result in fines and arrests.

Wildlife officials said if you see a bear you should remain calm and make the bear aware of your presence by clapping your hands or making noises. Officials warn you to never approach the bear or run from it and avoid direct eye contact.

Bears may demand space when a person gets too close to them by running towards the person, making loud noises or swatting the ground. According to The Great Smok Mountains park rangers, you should back away slowly while watching the bear.

If a bear continues to follow you change your direction and talk loudly to intimidate the bear.

Campers are advised to never food or scented items in their tent.

If you see a bear report the sighting to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

