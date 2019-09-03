Here’s your chance to make your precious pup a social media darling

Think your dog has what it takes to be a social media star? Here’s your chance to prove it.

According to AZ Family, Phoenix-based Serendipit Consulting has launched a nationwide contest to create a brand identity for one lucky pooch.

All dogs with a forever family as well of those in a shelter are encouraged to enter the contest. One dog will be picked to go through the marketing and communications agency’s brand creation process.

That includes a social media channel, brand positioning, a tagline, logo and other creative asset development. In addition, a strategic social media plan along with future content.

To qualify, the dog’s owner(s) or caretaker needs to be active on social media, willing to contribute content and be supportive of the process.

The winner is not required to travel to Phoenix, but welcomed to for the branding session. The last day to enter is Friday, Sept. 13.

For more information on the contest, click HERE.

