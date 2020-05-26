Hertz paid out millions in bonuses to executives before filing for bankruptcy

Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection last week, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car rental company's business.

Before doing so, however, it paid out millions of dollars in bonuses to its executives, CNN reported. That was a month after it started laying off thousands of employees. The Associated Press reported at the end of March, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. had racked up $18.7 billion in debt with only $1 billion of available cash. The company shed 12,000 workers and put another 4,000 on furlough, cut vehicle acquisitions by 90%, and stopped all nonessential spending.

CNN reported Hertz paid a total of $16.2 million to 340 executives on May 19 as part of a plan to keep them in place while the company attempts to reorganize, according to a filing made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The executives will be required to return the money if they leave Hertz on their own before March 31, 2021.

Paul Stone, who was promoted to CEO three days before the bonuses were awarded, got $700,000 under the new plan.

According to CNN, the company did not respond to a request for comment but said in the filing that the payments were justified.

As of April 14, CNN reported that the car rental company let go of 14,300 of its workers. Hertz has filed a motion with the bankruptcy court seeking authority to continue to pay severance payments to employees who were let go before the filing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via CNN. All rights reserved.