High School football season kicks off with thriller at Powell

The high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a fun game between defending Class-4A champion Greeneville and Powell at the home of the Panthers. Matt Lowe's team took a second half lead and had to fend off a late Greene Devils drive to win it 19-17. The victory snaps a 30 game win streak by Greeneville.

The much anticipated start of the high school football season is this week and a total of 180 games will be played during Week 1.

Five games feature region matchups:

Knoxville Halls at Gibbs

Maryville at William Blount

Middleton at Collinwood

Centennial at Ravenwood

Manassas at Fairley

One rarity in the schedule this week involves Whitwell, which plays their first two games of the season on the road within the same week. They played at East Ridge on Wednesday and will travel to face Bledsoe County on Saturday.

Twelve teams this week will face opponents that are not members of TSSAA.

The full scoreboard and schedules can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.

Schools will be broadcasting 14 games this week on the NFHS Network live video streaming platform. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The games (with links to the broadcast) are:

Farragut at Bradley Central

Volunteer at CAK

Marshall Co. at Columbia Academy

CPA at ECS

Brentwood Academy at Florence, AL

Oakland at Hendersonville

York Institute at Jackson Co.

Chuckey-Doak at Knoxville Catholic

Ridgeway at MUS

Chattanooga Central at Notre Dame

Nashville Overton at Pope John Paul

Cumberland Co. at Scott

Gordonsville at Watertown

Maryville at William Blount

All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network Live App for iOS and Android.