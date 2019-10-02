High levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium found in popular fruit juices

Many popular fruit juices are raising concerns among health experts.

A new Consumer Report found high levels of lead and arsenic inside many fruit juices.

Over the past few years, the amount of fruit juice Americans consume has increasingly dropped. Fruit juices are packed with sugar and calories, which many would blame for the decline in consumption, but a lesser-known risk may be more concerning.

More than 40 popular fruit juices-- including apple, grape and fruit blends -- were tested and found to have elevated levels of heavy metals.

Almost half of juices tested had high levels of cadmium, lead, mercury and inorganic arsenic.

Officials said in some cases as little as half a cup of juice a day is enough to raise concern.

Exposure to lead may lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and issues with fertility. Arsenic exposure can lead to cardiovascular disease and cadmium can increase the risk of kidney disease and bone damage.

Medical experts said moderation is important when consuming fruit juices. According to reports, children under a year old should not consume fruit juice.

Children exposed to heavy metals are at a higher risk for behavioral problems, type 2 diabetes, lowered IQ and cancer.

