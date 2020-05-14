East Tennesseans turn to mom-and-pop pork producers

Meatpacking plants across the nation have become hot zones for the spread of COVID-19

That's led to a 'run' on local pork. You've heard of farm-to-table. But what about before the farm? What are the hogs actually eating? You may be surprised that the livestock are eating human-grade feed.

"We're looking at about 810 pounds of wet spent grain. So some flaked wheat, little bit of flaked oats," Alliance's Adam Ingle said.

From mash to shovel to the rooter, the leftover brew grain finds a fast home.

"Luckily Liz is able to pick it up, and re-purpose it," Ingle said.

Liz is Elizabeth Malayterm and at her Rogersville farm, the pigs are eating, well, high on the hog.

"There's nothing ever in this that could hurt any of my animals," Malayter said.

From the tap to the table, there's no waste. Elizabeth said for the swine to dine like this, would normally be too expensive.

"If you're going to make beer out of it, it can't be treated," Malayter said.

"Otherwise your customers are drinking it. So I know that's it's safe for my animals."

Brewers across town give the grain away for free. The swap helps everyone, and for Alliance's Adam Ingle, there's an added benefit--fresh eggs.

"It's great to have farm-fresh eggs," Ingle said. "You can't beat that."

