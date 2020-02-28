High school blocks student from starting Christian club

A high school student in New York says she has received dozens of letters of support after she was initially blocked from starting a Christian club at school.

According to a report from Fox News, Daniela Barca said she wanted to start the club because "sometimes it feels like it's just me" as a young Christ follower.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Pete Hegseth told her, "Daniela, you don't know it, but you're a culture warrior and you're in ninth grade and it's awesome! Thank you so much for standing up for your beliefs."

