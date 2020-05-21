Suspect leads police on high-speed chase near Morristown

Multiple crews responded to reports of a high-speed chase from west Knox County to Hamblen County Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said they used the Knox County Sheriff's Office aviation unit helicopter to track down a suspect vehicle in west Knox County. The suspect led authorities on a chase into the Morristown area. Investigators said a call about a suspect came in just before 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson County officials responded to the scene when THP said the suspect left the interstate near Morristown.

“That’s the fastest I’ve ever had to fly to keep up with a chase,” Pete Michaels said.

