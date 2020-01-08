High-stakes decision looms for Trump after Iran strikes at US with missile attack on Iraq bases

Iran has struck back at the United States for killing a top Revolutionary Guard commander, calling it revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.

A man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

U.S. officials say Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles Tuesday at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops. There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties. The Iraqi military said Wednesday there were no casualties among its troops.

In an address to the nation hours after the strikes, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night” with a missile strike “but military action is not enough.”

Khamenei added that the “corrupt presence of the U.S. in the region should come to an end," saying it has caused war, division and destruction. He also invoked the virtues of Soleimani, saying he was a “great, brave warrior” and “dear friend to us.” Huge crowds in Iran have mourned the general’s death.

Late Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted “All is well!" in response to the missile strikes. He added that casualty and damage assessments were ongoing but said, “So far, so good!”

He will be making a statement on the strikes Wednesday morning. He offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate.

U.S. officials had been braced for Iran to respond to the killing of Soleimani.

The Iraqi military said in a statement that Iran’s attack lasted half an hour, starting at 1:45 a.m. local time.

The statement said 22 missiles were fired. Seventeen missiles hit al-Asad air base, including two that did not explode in the Hitan area west of the town of Hit. Five other missiles hit the northern region of Irbil.

It’s a major escalation between the U.S. and Iran, longtime foes, and there are worries the two nations are now close to war. But there are some indications that there would not be further retaliation on either side, at least in the short term.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the attack “proportionate measures in self-defense.”

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he tweeted.

The U.S. said Tuesday it would not issue Zarif a visa to travel to the United Nations later this week, contending there was not enough time to process the request. He responded on Twitter to the ban, calling it a violation of the 1947 UNHQ Agreement.

U.S. embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe have issued security alerts for Americans, and commercial airlines have rerouted flights crossing the Middle East to avoid possible danger amid the escalating tensions.

Australian carrier Qantas says it’s altering its London to Perth, Australia, routes to avoid Iran and Iraq airspace until further notice. Malaysia Airlines says that “due to recent events,” its planes would avoid Iranian airspace. Singapore Airlines also says its flights to Europe would avoid Iran. The Russian aviation agency also recommended all Russian airlines to avoid flying over Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred American pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace, warning of the “potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft.

Such restrictions are often precautionary in nature to prevent civilian aircraft from being confused for ones engaged in armed conflict.

A Ukrainian commercial airliner that took off Wednesday from Tehran crashed, killing the 167 passengers and nine crew members on board. However, authorities said the crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

Soleimani was buried in his hometown of Kerman in southeastern Iran, hours after the missile attack. A stampede at his funeral Tuesday killed 56 people and injured 213 others. There was no information as to what had set off the stampede.

Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq. He contended Tuesday that his decision saved American lives and that members of Congress will be briefed soon on what led to the attack.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to hold House votes this week to limit Trump’s ability to engage militarily. It is unclear if that has changed following Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles.

Iran stated after Soleimani’s death it will no longer honor any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord Trump withdrew from in May 2018.

The European Union promised Wednesday it “will spare no efforts” in its attempts to keep the deal alive.

