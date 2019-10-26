High winds, downed trees force several road closures in the Smokies

Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced high winds of 30 mph Saturday morning. Rangers reported winds of approximately 60 mph across the Tennessee side of the mountains as of Saturday evening.

Winds are expected to grow stronger Saturday evening with a High Wind Warning in effect until 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. All roadways will remain closed until the warning has expired. Crews will then assess damage and start clearing roads for reopening.

Rangers advised hikers to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees.

Park visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open at this time. Visitors should be cautious when making travel plans.

Road Closures

-Newfound Gap Road

- Laurel Creek Road

-Cades Cove Loop Road

-The Gatlinburg Bypass

-Little River Road is closed from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye.

-HWY 441 between Gatlinburg, TN and Cherokee, NC

-Elkmont Campground

-Cades Cove Campground

You can get updates by visiting the Smokies Road Info's Twitter Page below.