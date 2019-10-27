High winds overturn 7 semi-trucks on I-40

THP says winds are the cause for the multiple incidents. (Source: WMC)
Updated: Sun 3:11 PM, Oct 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -- High winds caused problems for drivers all over the state of Tennessee Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies worked to clear I-40 after seven semi-trucks overturned due to high winds, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

The semi-trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson county Saturday afternoon.

THP officials said no injuries were reported.

