High winds overturn 7 semi-trucks on I-40

High winds caused problems for drivers all over the state of Tennessee Saturday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol deputies worked to clear I-40 after seven semi-trucks overturned due to high winds, according to Gray-affiliate WMC.

The semi-trucks overturned in Decatur and Henderson county Saturday afternoon.

THP officials said no injuries were reported.

7 semis overturned on bridge on I 40 over Tennessee River. Never seen anything like it. Straight line winds? @NWSMemphis @Dentonwx @RonChilders pic.twitter.com/HPEKFV9nMy — Jessica Hughes (@jessica_hughes1) October 26, 2019

