Higher humidity today, creating a few downpours

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, as scattered clouds pass through our area. Temperatures are starting the day around 70 degrees in the Valley, with a light breeze.

We have a hot day, yet again. We're aimed at a high of 95 degrees, but it feels several degrees warmer due to the humidity, with dew points in the only dropping to the low 60s.

We have isolated showers and storms popping up at times today, with a 10% coverage, but the downpours can be intense.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear, with patchy fog again, and a low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday is another mostly sunny to a partly cloudy day, and we'll top out around 94 degrees. It continues to feel several degrees hotter, and the humidity helps to create isolated rain and storms. We'll have a 20% coverage of our area.

We'll have highs in the low 90s Wednesday, with isolated rain and storms popping up again.

We'll have more scattered rain and storms developing and moving through at times the second half of the week, and on through the weekend. It will be on and off, but a 40% coverage of our area for the most part. We'll also get back to highs in the 80s for this stretch.

