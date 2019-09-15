Highway 11 reopened after hazmat situation in Loudon County

The Loudon County Sherrif's office responded to an incident involving a tractor-trailer that was leaking a large amount of hydronic fluid on the roadway.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon and caused the entire Highway to be shut down.

LCSO deputies and Loudon County Fire/Rescue Personnel were on the scene and described it as a hazmat situation.

The communications department with Loudon County confirmed to WVLT that the road is cleared and reopened.

