Highway billboards and The Nashville Sign displaying artists' work for free during pandemic

Nashville advertising and billboard companies are turning Nashville highways into art galleries for free for local artists.

"It just seemed natural to partner with ArtPop and display local artists and their artwork on this special canvas or screen which is unlike any other in the market," said Mark Peterson, Chief Operations Officer for Blackbird Media.

According to WTVF, ArtPop Street Gallery teamed up with three companies to display artwork belonging to five Nashville artists. The companies are Blackbird Media, RBX Media and OUTFRONT Media.

ArtPopsupports local artists by promoting their work on available media space in more than a dozen cities.

"I've never dreamed about anything like this," said artist Alison Fullerton.

Fullerton's hot wax painting series Native Women Warriors is on display.

"We are all needing to overcome some sort of aspect of the pandemic in our lives and the native women warriors, they overcome a lot," Fullerton said.

Danielle Duer is a fine art painter who grew up in Nashville.

"When I was a little girl, I said I would buy a billboard and put my art on it in hopes to make more art," said Duer.

Duer says her illustrations featured on the billboards was inspired by the healthcare professionals working during the pandemic.

"There are so many different opinions about what is going on right now, but I think most people can agree that medical workers are sacrificing something and should be thanked. I think that's a message that is a good one and I'm happy to express and have help expressing that."

The art will be displayed on the billboards through the month of May.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

