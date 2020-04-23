Knoxville developer looking for skilled construction help

One of Knoxville's biggest-ever residential projects wants to add some skilled labor.

Dover Signature Properties' Rick Dover told WVLT he'd like you to apply if you're well-versed in general construction work. He's looking for employees with steel, fabrication and concrete experience.

"A lot of new projects are going to be on hold. We're trying to use this opportunity to really add to our construction team. So we've still got another two dozen open slots on the construction side for our construction company."

The Supreme Court project, at the corner of Cumberland and Locust in Downtown Knoxville, will add roughly 300 residential units near the Convention Center and the Sunsphere.

The build, which Rick Dover told us costs roughly $75 million dollars, utilizes the former Supreme Court building, erected in the '50s.

"And anybody that's interested, come on down to the Supreme Court and we'll be happy to talk to you."

