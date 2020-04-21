Comic book based on Netflix series Tiger King coming this summer

TidalWave productions announced they are working on a comic book based on the hit Netflix series 'Tiger King'.

The 22-page biography style comic book is set to be released this June. The book was written by Michael Frizzel and illustrated by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson.

“We wanted to create a fun and entertaining distraction from the current state of the world. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it with a different medium,” said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

The comic book will include information from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA) on 'roadside zoos and the cruelty involved in using wild animals for photo opportunities like Joe Exotic did'.

The book will be available in print via Amazon and digital copies will be available on iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology and Kobo.

