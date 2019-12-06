Hit-and-run leaves man seriously injured, suspect on the run

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a hit-and-run suspect after an incident that occurred on December 6.

The sheriff's office said a hit-and-run accident happened on Friday night and a male victim was left seriously injured. The victim was flown by Life Star to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a hit-and-run on Peterson Lane near Fairview Church at around 8 p.m. Investigators said the victim had been riding a bicycle on Peterson Lane when a vehicle struck the bicycle and fled the scene.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that the vehicle was light colored and had bright headlights. Investigators said the vehicle will likely have front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-983-3620.

