Hobby Lobby remains open amid coronavirus pandemic

While major retailers temporarily close due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Hobby Lobby has remained open.

CBS News reported the arts-and-crafts chain is keeping stores open in states that have yet to order non-essential businesses to close.

Its website said, "Hobby Lobby continues to closely monitor the latest developments regarding the COVID- 19 coronavirus to ensure we are following recommendations from health authorities. We have also proactively implemented measures to help minimize risks of shopping in our stores."

Those measures include "Enhanced Store Cleaning" and restricting employees' travel.

