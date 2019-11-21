Holiday meals handed out in Sevierville

It's been a busy week at Sevier County Food Ministries as thousands come through to get a bag of groceries.

The group handed out bags to help families make Thanksgiving meals this week. As of Thursday, more than 1,300 people came through the door for the stuffing, corn, beans and with special certificates to get the turkey at Food City.

The food ministry they said they're blessed to have the support of the county to make this happen for their neighbors.

"Families are still coming. The weather has been excellent in terms of our neighbors coming and not having to stand outside and endure the weather while trying to get some supplemental food for the holidays," said Mannie Burnett, Sevier County Food Ministries.

"I barely get enough money, I draw social security, I barely draw enough to pay my bills, household bills. So I don't have much money to buy groceries with," David Ogle, who was getting a bag for a holiday meal.

Those holiday bag handouts brought one of the busiest days every for the food ministry on Monday when nearly 800 people walked through the doors and out with food. The last day for the hand out will be Friday.

