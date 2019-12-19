Holiday preparations: When are buses running? Everything you'll need to know

During the holiday season, work schedules change. The City of Knoxville wants to make sure you know about all operations during the next week and a half.

The City of Knoxville offices will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Knoxville Area Transit/KAT buses and trolleys will not run on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. They will operate on a normal schedule on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

There will be no household garbage or recycling collection on Christmas Day, but collections will resume on December 26th, the day after.

Waste Connections will pick up garbage and recycling on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. However, their offices will be closed.

When it comes to the Holidays what can I recycle?

• Wrapping paper

• Tissue paper

• Gift bags

• Cardboard/ shoe boxes

• Plastic containers: cups, bottles, milk/juice/detergent jugs, & caps (attached)

• Holiday cards

• Gift name tags

• Holiday cookie tins (clean and dry- consider reusing or donating if still in usable condition)

What can I not recycle?

• Plastic bags/ any plastic film such as, bubble wrap, plastic air pillows, etc.

• Holiday ribbons and bows (please consider reusing these)

• Any Styrofoam packaging (i.e., Styrofoam packaging peanuts, Styrofoam blocks, etc.)

• Any ceramic or porcelain materials

• Any glass items that are not glass jars/bottles.

If you get two of the same gift this Holiday season, consider donating.

Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries/KARM: There are 11 locations within Knoxville.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE: (865-690-4214).

Located at 1511 Downtown West Boulevard.

ANGELIC MINISTRIES: (865) 523-8884

Located at 1218 N. Central Street.