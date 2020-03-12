Hollywood shuts down, Broadway goes dark to curb coronavirus cases

The entertainment industry is preparing to shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

That means canceling upcoming movies, suspending all Broadway performances and eliminating live audiences from television shows until it’s safe to welcome crowds back.

To accommodate calls for social distancing, Hollywood moved to pause the normal hum of TV productions and the bustle of red-carpet movie premieres.

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people, Broadway theaters announced that they would close immediately and remain dark through April 12.

