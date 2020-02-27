Home Depot recalls dresser for entrapment hazards

Home Depot announced a recall for dressers due to entrapment hazards.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-drawer whitewash chest is unstable if it's not anchored to a wall.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The UCPSC said consumers should stop using the chest immediately unless it's properly anchored to a wall, and place it in an area where children can't access it.

The model was sold online between May 2015 and December 2019.

Consumers can contact Home Depoty at 800-466-3337 for a full refund with free pick-up.

