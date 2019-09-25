"Home again:" Site of Knoxville's Greek Fest reopens after 2015 fire

Four years after a fire devastated Knoxville's St. George Church, the sanctuary has reopened--just in time for the city's 40th annual Greek Festival.

In 2015, on a Sunday morning, a passerby noticed what appeared to be a fire at the church located on Kingston Pike. It took firefighters two hours to control the blaze, and it left the two-floor, 7,706-square-foot building severely damaged.

Colorful religious mosaics were burned, and stained-glass windows were ruined. Some items survived, however, such as the mosaic and marble alter, and the church itself was salvageable.

It took four years, but the church reopened, and WVLT News anchor Alan Williams took a tour of the place as a special guest on September 25.

Johnny Peroulas showed him around.

The church was "four years in waiting," Johnny said. "It's overwhelming, the beauty that's been recreated after we had our fire in 2015."

The church was built in 1968, and the original artist of some of the sanctuary's artwork was able to recreate what had once been in the church.

