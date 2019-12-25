Ambulance service helps patients leave nursing home to spend Christmas with family

Today, American Medical Response volunteers in Knoxville want to ensure families have a Merry Christmas, by taking bed-ridden patients in nursing homes to see their families.

AMR's "Home for the Holidays" program provides courtesy transportation for bed-ridden or ailing patients in nursing homes to their relatives homes at no charge.

"Our folks absolutely love being able to do something happy," said Mike Cohen, Communications Director at AMR.

Residents are selected for the program by their facility administrators and are ones who have been in the facility for some time and would greatly benefit by sharing the holidays surrounded by family.

AMR plans on picking up Cecil "Eddie" McMurray today at noon to take him to his family home and will be picking him back up again at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

