Nashville man arrested after beating homeless man to death with fire extinguisher

A man has been charged with homicide after a homeless man was beaten to death at a bus station in Nashville, WTVF reported.

Metro police said officers responded to an assault call on Monday around 2 a.m. about a man, later identified as Brandon Brown, who appeared to have suffered a cut above his eye.

A security guard later found a man on the fifth floor of a parking garage. Investigators said the man had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators said the victim was homeless and blind.

Police said Brown "implicated himself in the murder" during an interview.

Brown was charged with criminal homicide and is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

