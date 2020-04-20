Homeless woman robbed outside Kentucky church

A woman was arrested in connection to the robbery of a homeless woman outside a Kentucky church.

WNKY reported that the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning in Bowling Green.

The victim reportedly told authorities that she was sleeping in her car in the parking lot of Crossland Community Church when she said a man and woman approached her car and tried to get inside.

According to WNKY, the arrest citation said the woman told police she had recently become homeless, and that's why she was sleeping in the car.

The victim told investigators said a woman, later identified as Amy Hawkins, asked for her victim. When the victim said she refused, the man tapped on her window with a handgun. The victim said she then threw her purse outside the driver's side door.

The victim said she was able to get the couple's license plate number before they left. According to WNKY, authorities later arrested Hawkins and charged her with first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking. The man had not been found.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WNKY. All rights reserved.