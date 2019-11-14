Homeowner says teen broke in house, fed dogs and tried on son's clothes

A teen on the run allegedly broke into a family's house and made himself at home while hiding from police.

The homeowner tells 11 News the suspect stripped down and changed into his son's clothing and even fed the family's pets.

Stephen Gorden was across the street from his Braxton Drive home on Nov. 8 when he saw Fountain police officers in his neighborhood. The officers were looking for the suspect in a car theft.

"So I looked at my phone real quick because I have cameras, you know, around my house ... I saw a kid walking through and I thought it was my 14-year-old son skipping school," Stephen Gorden recalled.

Only it wasn't his son. Police believe it was 18-year-old Anthony Wheeler.

Gorden went home, rang the doorbell as he went inside the home and says he chased the suspect down the stairs.

"He locked himself inside my son’s room and climbed through the window right there and then the police officers started chasing him. ... He changed clothes. I don't know why," Gorden said.

The homeowner believes the suspect was inside his home for a little more than an hour.

"He fed my dogs, so I think I need better guard dogs then what I have in my house," Gorden said.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. Wheeler is now facing charges of motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, burglary, trespassing, theft, resisting and obstruction.

