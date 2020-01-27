Homeowners charged $20k for homeless camp cleanup

Homeowners in a California subdivision were shocked after they received a $20,000 bill from a property management agency that cleaned up a homeless camp, according to a report from Fox News.

No one was sure who was responsible for the property.

“There are no fences and such that would mark where the property line ended, so we were kind of hoping that it was someone else’s responsibility,” Ed Walsh, the owner of Walsh Property Management told San Francisco's KPIX. “Unfortunately, this one happened to be on the association’s property."

Residents told the outlet the delay in determining who was responsible caused more trash to pile up, making the cleanup costs more expensive.

“No one knew it was their responsibility. I think everyone assumed it was county’s responsibility,” resident Cece Adams told the outlet...“They should have known that this was our property, and they should have taken care of it a long time ago."

"The homeowners association was informed and they just didn't take any action. I don't know if they didn't want to or they were just kind of being careless," homeowner An Luong told the outlet ..."And it's not like it's on our property and we could see somebody camping out here and we could do something, but it's kind of out somewhere."