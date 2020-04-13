5 dead, 14 hospitalized after wave of strong storms tears through Chattanooga

Five people are dead in Murray County, Georiga and at least 14 people in Hamilton County, Tennessee have been taken to the hospital after a wave of strong storms ripped through the area overnight Sunday into Monday.

Chattanooga storm damage / Source: (CBS)

Video from an East Brainerd community in Chattanooga shows a residential suburb where people were being transported to a storm shelter after losing their homes.

Multiple storms that could have been tornadoes swept through northeast Alabama, northwest Georiga and Tennessee around midnight.

Chattanooga fire and police are responding to thousands of calls, including building and tree collapses.

Fire officials report several people have been taken to the hospital.

More than 20 thousand people are out of power and the number is growing as companies assess the damage.

Hamilton County had to move a family reunification center after learning the church had roof damage of it's own.

Rescuers are having to cope with flooding as they try to get to damaged areas.

