Homicide investigation open after man found dead at Scott County home

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a 911 call brought officers to a home on Baker Highway on Christmas Eve.

According to a release, the call came in at 11:11 a.m and a person requested emergency services to respond quickly.

When officers arrived on the scene at 11:26, they reportedly found a man dead and evidence of foul play.

Investigators said a homicide investigation is now underway and being handled in collaboration with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No information about the victim's identity or any potential suspects was released.

Investigators said more information will be released as it becomes available.

