HonorAir Flight 29 honors East Tennessee veterans

They come from different parts of the world.

"When i retired out of florida.."

"And that was in akron, ohio."

But they all have one thing in common--they're all veterans here in east tennessee.

"Oh absolutely, we're volunteers ya know." says Robert Nickolay, Korean War veteran.

Robert Nickolay, an Army Korean War veteran, says there's no place he'd rather be.

"They all recognize you as a veteran more so than anywhere i've ever been--and it's great, it means a lot to these vets." says Nickolay.

Peter Weber served in world war 2, the Korean war and the Vietnam war. he says the honor air flights make him feel right at home.

"Oh i think what they've done here is just wonderful what they're doing for the vets in the Tennessee area." says Weber.

This is the 29th HonorAir flight, and Weber says this group has it down.

"It's amazing what they're doing everything's well organized, i appreicate it--and i'm happy to be here." - says Weber

Over 130 veterans are taking the flight to d.c.--only one of them has the title of a "Rosie The Riviter. Eula Allen worked at Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, Ohio with her mother during World War 2.

"Well i had noticed the flights before but i never dreamed that i might be able to be a part of it. it's been a big honor." says Allen.

She's a very important part of it. Eula's husband also served. he was in the navy during world war 2.

"1944 to 1946, he is deceased now and it would've been wonderful if we could've had him on one of these trips but we will be honoring him today too." says Allen

Our local leaders want to stress the importance of these flights.

"Anytime we can do anything to show our g ratitude for our veterans i think it's important. for me personally, my dad lives back in missouri, a few years ago he was able to take an honorair flight and he really enoyed it but again anything we can do to show support to our veterans is important." says Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs.

A small thank you, for their large sacrifice.

"That's usually the way we leave..have a good day brother." says Nickolay