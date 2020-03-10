HonorAir flight delayed over coronavirus concerns

According to an announcement on the HonorAir website, a flight scheduled for April 15 has been delayed.

"In this current climate it is important for us to go about our normal day, but also to be smart about any potential exposure," said the announcement made by Eddie Mannis. "It is our goal at HonorAir Knoxville to always have the safety of our veterans, volunteers and staff as our first priority. With that in mind, we have made the decision to delay the April 15 HonorAir-Knoxville flight to October 7, 2020. Everything will remain the same, other than the date of the flight and the orientation. I am excited about our Flight to Honor Women Veterans so I am hoping that your schedule will allow you to join us on October 7."

According to the CDC, populations most at risk for contracting COVID-19 include older people and anyone with a chronic condition like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes.

Anyone who would still like to attend the October 7 flight should contact flight coordinator Jim Cundall by email at jimcundall@honorairknoxville.com or by phone at 865-719-8868 by March 31.

