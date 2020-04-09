Honoring local healthcare workers for National Public Health Week

This week is National Public Health Week.

The week recognizes the contributions made by health professionals to improve the health of the nation.

This year it happens to fall in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dena Nashburn, Director of Nursing for the Knox County Health Department, says clinics are open for services outside of testing for the Corona-virus.

"Our clinics are still open, and seeing people and doing our routine things, but just on a limited basis. We're providing children vaccines out of the West clinic, and we have our travel and immunization clinic open for adults, with just limited numbers of vaccines to adults. Our women's health clinic is still providing birth control and running it out to the car," said Nashburn.

To set up an appointment for coronavirus testing, you can call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5555.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.