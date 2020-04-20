Hooters lays off employees, some in Knox County

Hooters laid off more than 600 employees in nine Tennessee counties, including Knox, WJHL reported.

According to a notice from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 629 employees were laid off. The layoff took effect on March 16.

Thirteen locations were impacted in these nine counties:

Davidson

Montgomery

Rutherford

Washington

Sumner

Blount

Hamilton

Knox

Shelby

The department said the company told the state about the layoffs on March 23.

Anyone affected by the layoff should call the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

