Hope Gala inspires hope, fuels cancer battle

The Hope Gala raised $371,224 Friday night to fund the American Cancer Society's fight against cancer and celebrate and honor East Tennesseans who battled the disease.That's nearly $60,000 more than the previous year's fundraising effort.

Amanda Hara serves as master of ceremonies at the 2019 Hope Gala benefiting American Cancer Society.

Brian and Shelby Quinley served as co-chairs for the event, held at downtown Knoxville's Press Room.

WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara served as master of ceremonies for the evening, which focused on providing hope to the one in two men, and one in three women who will at some point hear the words, "You have cancer."

Board Ambassadors, people who pledged a $5,000 dollar donation and helped gala chairs identify and securing donations, were also honored. They included Mike and Leilah Hatcher, Dr. Garrett and Leslie Lischer, Dr. Daniel Ibach, Teddy and Christy Phillips, and Dr. Mark and Dr. Meredith Overholt.

WVLT News General Manager Jasmine Hardin presented a video honoring East Tennessee families who faced the disease, including Emily Lamon Justice, Janet Testerman, McKenzie Loy, Sam McCamy, and Keith Phillips.

The American Cancer Society provides a 24-hour cancer helpline and live chat, funds research, encourages prevention, ensures access to care and focuses on survivorship. Learn about the services they provide here.

