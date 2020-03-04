Horace Maynard Middle Schools students evacuated after bomb threat

Horace Maynard Middle School students were evacuated and transported to Union County High School, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, the school was evacuated because deputies needed to clear the building with a bomb dog after a student made a bomb threat.

Officials said the school resource officer immediately took control of a knife and a dummy hand grenade from a student.

"Out of precaution and safety of our students, we have evacuated the building," the post said. "No students are in any danger."

A sweep of the school found there were no explosive devices present and all students were returned to school.

Charges are pending against the juvenile in question.

Earlier, school officials said that parents who wish to pick up their child must go to the Union County High School. WVLT News is working to get in touch with school officials to find out if that directive is still in place.

