Horse Haven gives back in a different way for GivingTuesday

Horse Haven of Tennessee was not able to participate in GivingTuesday this week, but they found another way to give back to the community.

The group took a mini pony to Ben Atchely Veterans Home and let the residents see the pony through the glass door, since visitors are still not allowed.

"The residents absolutely love seeing Twinkie. Since the COVID pandemic, they have been unable to have outside visitors for the past 30 days. They will continue to remain on quarantine for at least another 80 days. We thought we could brighten their day with a mini pony," said Ashley Ford with Horse Haven.

Ford said they wanted to spread some joy during this difficult time.

"Their smiles absolutely radiated through the glass and many reached out to try and pet him through the glass. It was so heartwarming," she said.

Horse Haven plans to take a pony to visit the residents again sometime this fall.

Horse Haven is a nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates neglected and abused horses.

"This year for GivingTuesday we knew our donations would be lower due to the pandemic so our main goal was to give back and give the public knowledge into our organization," said Ford.

