Horse rescued ready for adoption after 20 others killed in Floyd County

"He has this larger than life personality,” Kentucky Humane Society’s Director of Equine Program Shara Wiesenauer said. “He's very confident, he's very playful, he's all boy."

Knox is about nine months old and ready to find his forever home.

That's how anyone who spends a few minutes with Knox describes him. But, it wasn't long ago that he was a much more cautious colt.

Knox came to Willow Hope Farm after about 20 other horses were found shot near the Pike and Floyd County line.

"But, it only took about a week for Knox to realize that people are okay, that they're safe and that we can actually be his friend," Wiesenauer said.

And, Knox only progressed over the following months, weaning off his mom and making strides that proved he is ready to find a new family.

"That is why we're here,” Wiesenauer said. “We're here to help horses and to get them into forever homes where they can thrive."

Knox is just one of three horses rescued after the shooting, but Hope and Diamond are still several months away from being ready for adoption.

"Both of them are very healthy at this point, Hope is just waiting to foal and that foaling date is kind of unknown to us, so we watch her daily,” Wiesenauer said. “Diamond is also doing well, she's still leery of people, she's not as confident as Knox is and it's going to take a little longer for her, but there's no doubt she's going to be fine as well."

The Kentucky Humane Society is looking for the best fit for Knox, which includes an experienced owner and preferably someone who already owns another horse.

If you want to adopt him, send an email to horses@kyhumane.org to start the adoption process.