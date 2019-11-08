Horses helping veterans with PTSD

A program in Lenoir City helps veterans with an interesting tool.

Source: (WVLT)

The program, called Heroes and Horses, helps veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"They come in with fear, discomfort. The horses break that," said Robin Bowen, a helper with the program.

Riders like Mark Brogan explained how these horses have changed his life in a way he didn't think was possible.

"When I was on patrol, a suicide bomber came up behind me and blew himself up," said Brogan.

Brogan has spent several years in the program. This year will be his eighth.

Other members like Corey Hendrix explained how the fact of being able to ride and bond with these animals is a way in which he can cope with life better.

"Just the bond between the animal and people here. It helps that there's other veterans that understand," said Hendrix.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.