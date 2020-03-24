Hospitals limit how many people can be with pregnant women during birth

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed how hospitals are handling visitors to their facilities, including pregnant women and their families.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center announced, "Women giving birth may have one birthing partner, doula or caregiver."

UTMC said that babies in the NICU may have only one visiting parent.

Fort Sanders has also instituted its own rule, saying that women may have only one birthing partner, doula or caregiver.

