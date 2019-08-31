Hot This Weekend, Minimal Rain Chance

All eyes are pointed to the tropical Atlantic this weekend, as Major Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to the Florida coastline.

The last ray of sun light shining on Cherokee Lake Saturday evening as captured by Donna Tucker.

Meanwhile, our weather back home is heating up, and will continue to be dry as we end August and start September.

Friday night, join Ted Hall as he introduces Steve Earle and the Dukes. The weather will be warm, but not humid. For high school football, temps average around the middle 80s for kickoff in the Valley, dropping to the upper 70s by the final whistle.

As for the Tennessee Volunteers game, the weather will be hotter. It should be right around 90 inside of Neyland at 3:00-4:00 p.m. There will be no rain this weekend, except for the far, far outlying areas. Think places like Greene County or Harlan.

Knoxville has more than 9,100 hotel rooms available to meet the demand of people fleeing Hurricane Dorian from Florida, and maybe even Georgia and South Carolina.

