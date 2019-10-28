Hot air balloon festival lights up in the night in White Pine

The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival lit up the night in White Pine over the weekend.

"Attendees will be able to walk among the static display balloons; a balloon basket will be available for selfies and tethered rides will be given until balloons start forming up around dusk for the evening glow. The glow will last around an hour each evening," says the event website.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to six non-profit Middle East Tennessee County Tourism Associations that promote the Middle East Tennessee region.

A special balloon shaped like Smoky the Bear helped raise awareness about fire safety.

“The Smokey Bear balloon is a great representation of collaboration amongst agencies and promotes a unified fire prevention message,” said Dale Wine, U.S. Forest Service Fire Prevention Officer for the Cherokee National Forest.

"The balloon was built and sent aloft by a unique public/private partnership of volunteers, private sponsors, National Association of State Foresters and USDA Forest Service. It is now managed by the Friends of Smokey Bear Balloon, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to fire prevention and education and located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both the National Forest Service and the Tennessee Division of Forestry will be onsite at the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest, and will be providing educational materials on wildfire prevention to attendees."

2019 marks the 75th anniversary of Smoky Bear.

