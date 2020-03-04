Future of Knoxville legacy hotel uncertain

The future of an iconic Knoxville hotel seems uncertain.

Hotel Knoxville has been in the midst of a $5 million construction project for the past couple of years. The head of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said the hotel has suspended services despite some events that are booked there later in the year.

Hotel Knoxville is listed as "not available for check-in" on Marriott's website. The website also said reservations are not able to be made. Users are prompted with a screen that reads "Sorry, currently there are no rooms available at this property."

It is unclear whether or not the hotel is shut-down for permanent closure.

City officials said the final inspections on renovation work have not happened. Officials said the city will try to reach out to the hotel about the renovations.

WVLT's Anne Brock attempted to make a reservation at the hotel but was told they were not accepting reservations. WVLT reached out to the owner of the hotel but have not received a response.

Hotel Knoxville, which opened in 1972, is Knoxville's largest hotel with 378 rooms and 26 meeting rooms.

