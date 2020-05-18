Hotel Knoxville foreclosed, sold in auction

Hotel Knoxville was sold in an auction after being closed down since March.

The popular, pyramid-shaped hotel, located at 501 E Hill Avenue, closed its doors last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to property tax assessor records, the business was sold in an auction to a New York buyer on March 17 after closing on March 16. The hotel was purchased for $8.3 million by BSPRT Knox Owner LLC.

Hotel Knoxville, which opened in 1972, is Knoxville's largest hotel with 378 rooms and 26 meeting rooms. The hotel stopped taking reservations in early March.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.