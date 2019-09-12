House Democrats move on Trump impeachment

President Donald Trump | Shealah Craighead / White House / MGN
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:30 AM, Sep 12, 2019

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT / AP) House Judiciary Democrats met Thursday to set ground rules for a formal committee inquiry.

The committee voted 24-17 to define the rules for future committee impeachment hearings.

The committee was not writing articles of impeachment, and nothing was going to the floor of the House as of Thursday morning.

President Trump responded in several tweets after the meeting



Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 