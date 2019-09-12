House Democrats move on Trump impeachment

House Judiciary Democrats met Thursday to set ground rules for a formal committee inquiry.

The committee voted 24-17 to define the rules for future committee impeachment hearings.

The committee was not writing articles of impeachment, and nothing was going to the floor of the House as of Thursday morning.

President Trump responded in several tweets after the meeting



“This should have been over with after the Mueller Report came out.” @guypbenson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

“We can’t beat him, so lets impeach him!” Democrat Rep. Al Green — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

“Dems have never gotten over the fact that President Trump won the Election!” @GOPLeader McCarthy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

