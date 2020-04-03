House Mountain closed, Knox County dog parks to remain open

Knox County Officials announced that House Mountain is closed, several parks are closed and other county parks are for passive use only.

"Skate parks, beach volleyball, basketball courts and ballfields will be closed. House Mountain, which the County manages and leases from the State, will also be closed. Use of all park restrooms was closed previously," said a release.

Greenways, dog parks and tennis courts will remain open.

The county’s golf courses will remain open with all flagsticks and rakes removed.

