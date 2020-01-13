Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros’ sign stealing

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team’s sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora - the Astros bench coach in 2017 - will face equally or more severe punishment.

Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

The team was fined $5 million for sign stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

